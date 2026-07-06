WAI plans new nonferrous rod production program for Interwire 2027

The Wire Association International (WAI) is developing a new specialized education program focused on nonferrous rod production that will combine virtual instruction with in-person learning at Interwire 2027.

Titled “From the Mine to the Line,” the program will provide participants with a comprehensive overview of copper and aluminum rod production, expanding WAI’s technical training portfolio into an important upstream segment of the wire manufacturing process.

Program targets a growing education need

The nonferrous rod production program is being developed to address the need for structured education covering the processes that take copper and aluminum from raw materials to the rod used by wire manufacturers.

The program is intended for rod producers, wire manufacturers, equipment suppliers and other industry professionals seeking a broader understanding of the technical and operational steps that precede wire drawing and downstream manufacturing.

By focusing on both copper and aluminum, the program will address two of the most important conductive materials used across the global wire and cable industry.

Hybrid format will combine virtual and in-person learning

“From the Mine to the Line” will use a hybrid educational model that begins with virtual instruction before Interwire 2027 and continues with focused in-person sessions during the event.

The virtual portion will introduce foundational subjects including metallurgy, alloying, melting and refining. Establishing those core concepts before the event will allow the onsite program to place greater emphasis on applied production processes and operational experience.

The in-person component will provide opportunities for deeper technical discussion, practical insights and peer-to-peer exchange among participants and industry experts.

WAI expands its technical training portfolio

The addition of nonferrous rod production broadens WAI’s educational coverage further upstream in the wire manufacturing process.

The program complements the Association’s existing technical education while creating a structured learning path for professionals who want to better understand how raw materials, metallurgy and rod production influence downstream wire manufacturing.

“From the Mine to the Line” will be delivered in conjunction with Interwire 2027, scheduled for May 4–6, 2027, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

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