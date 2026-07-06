Popular WAI training programs return for Interwire 2027

The Wire Association International (WAI) will bring back several of its most popular training programs for Interwire 2027, complementing the event’s new educational initiatives with established courses focused on wire manufacturing and extrusion.

The returning programs include WAI’s flagship Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing Course and the Advanced Extrusion Workshop, which will be presented for the third time following strong industry demand.

Fundamentals course provides industry foundation

The Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing Course will once again provide foundational knowledge for professionals entering the wire and cable industry or seeking a broader understanding of manufacturing processes.

The course has long served as a core component of WAI’s educational portfolio, giving participants exposure to the processes, materials and technologies involved in wire production.

Its broad scope makes it suitable for newer industry professionals as well as employees in sales, management, engineering and other roles who benefit from a stronger understanding of the manufacturing operations behind wire and cable products.

Advanced Extrusion Workshop returns for third program

The Advanced Extrusion Workshop will also return to Interwire following strong demand for the specialized technical program.

The 2027 workshop will mark the third presentation of the program, which drew sold-out participation at Interwire 2025.

Designed for extrusion professionals seeking deeper process knowledge and operational expertise, the workshop provides advanced technical instruction and practical insights that can be applied to manufacturing operations.

The program reflects continued industry demand for focused education that moves beyond introductory concepts and gives experienced professionals opportunities to strengthen their technical understanding.

Established programs complement new offerings

The returning courses will form part of an expanded Interwire 2027 educational portfolio that also includes new programs focused on manufacturing safety, digital transformation and nonferrous rod production.

Together, the established and new offerings are intended to provide educational opportunities for professionals at different stages of their careers and across multiple areas of wire and cable manufacturing.

Interwire 2027 will be held May 4–6, 2027, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

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