New England Chapter names five 2026 scholarship winners

The WAI New England Chapter has named five recipients of its 2026 scholarship program, continuing an initiative that has supported the educational goals of students connected to chapter members for two decades.

Administered by The Wire Foundation, the program provides scholarships to academically qualified high school seniors who are involved in their communities and are children, grandchildren or dependents of WAI New England Chapter members in good standing.

Since 2006, the New England Chapter has awarded 82 scholarships. The addition of five recipients in 2026 brings that total to 87.

Five students selected for 2026

Dylan Thomas, the son of Jason Thomas, national sales manager and sales engineer at James Monroe Wire and Cable, will attend Stonehill College to pursue a degree in business management.

Samuel Chiungos, the son of Tatyana Samoylova, research and development engineer at Chase Corporation, will attend Fitchburg State University, where he plans to study biology.

Meghan Tennant, the daughter of Michael Tennant, director of manufacturing engineering at The Okonite Co., will attend Lehigh University to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

Sloane Brodsky, the granddaughter of Martin Kenner, president of Commission Brokers Inc., will attend ESMOD Paris, where she plans to study fashion design.

Gretchen Radcliff, the daughter of Charles Radcliff, president of Radcliff Wire, will attend Marist University to pursue a degree in human biology.

Chapter program continues long-term support

The New England Chapter scholarship program is one of several educational and community initiatives supported by WAI chapters.

By connecting chapter activities with educational opportunities for the families of members, the program has provided long-term support to students pursuing a wide range of academic and professional paths.

The five 2026 recipients continue a scholarship tradition that has now benefited 87 students since the program began in 2006.

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