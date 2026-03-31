WAI Young Professionals Outing set for May 5 at Wire Expo

The Wire Association International (WAI) has announced a WAI Young Professionals Outing to be held on May 5 in conjunction with Wire Expo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The event is designed to provide a relaxed networking environment for early-career professionals and emerging leaders, with a focus on connecting participants in WAI’s Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing program.

WAI Young Professionals Outing supports networking

Scheduled for the evening before Wire Expo officially begins, the outing will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at 3rd Street Market Hall, located near the Baird Center.

“This component is designed to provide a casual, fun networking opportunity specifically for early-career professionals and emerging leaders,” said John Markowski, WAI’s manager of education.

The event marks the first time WAI has organized a dedicated networking activity tied directly to its Fundamentals course.

Event offers interactive and social experience

The venue space will be reserved exclusively for WAI attendees and includes a lounge area with a private open bar and two Topgolf swing suites.

The layout is designed to accommodate approximately 75 participants in a flexible, social setting that encourages interaction and engagement.

Food options provide variety for attendees

Each participant will receive a food voucher that can be used at any of the venue’s 18 food vendors.

Options range from tacos and pasta to barbecue and sushi, offering a wide variety of choices to suit different preferences.

Designed for emerging industry professionals

The WAI Young Professionals Outing is intended for early-career professionals and emerging leaders, generally those age 40 and under.

It is especially relevant for individuals participating in the Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing course, providing an opportunity to extend learning through peer interaction and networking.

Program will help shape future events

WAI noted that this is the first year the outing is being organized, with a simple and flexible format.

Feedback from participants will be used to evaluate the program and guide potential expansion in future events.

To register for the event, please visit wireexpo26.com

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