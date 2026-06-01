John Markowski WAI education leadership expands with director promotion

The Wire Association International has promoted John Markowski to director of education, recognizing his growing impact on WAI educational programs, events and member engagement initiatives.

The announcement was made during the May 5 Board of Directors meeting at Wire Expo 2026.

John Markowski WAI education leadership evolved over eight years

Markowski joined WAI in 2018 as a marketing intern and steadily expanded his responsibilities across the Association.

As manager of education, he became closely involved in educational strategy, technical programming and industry engagement efforts.

Education Center growth highlights modernization efforts

One of the most visible examples of John Markowski WAI education leadership has been the launch and expansion of the WAI Education Center.

The platform has broadened access to technical training while modernizing WAI’s educational offerings for wire and cable professionals.

Markowski said the industry increasingly demands flexible and accessible training that supports both experienced professionals and new entrants.

New initiatives support industry engagement

Markowski also helped develop programs such as the Advanced Extrusion Workshop and the Young Professionals Outing.

He is currently leading development of additional Interwire 2027 programs, including the REWIRECable Forum and the From the Mine to the Line: Non-Ferrous Rod Production Program.

Relationship-driven industry shapes WAI strategy

Markowski emphasized the collaborative nature of the wire and cable industry and WAI’s role in connecting expertise across the sector.

The Association continues to focus on creating platforms that encourage knowledge sharing and technical development.

Remote leadership reflects evolving workplace trends

In 2025, Markowski relocated to Washington, becoming WAI’s second fully remote employee while continuing to oversee major educational and event initiatives.

The move reflected WAI’s confidence in his leadership and adaptability.

Expanded role supports future growth

As director of education, Markowski will continue working with volunteers, exhibitors, speakers and industry partners to expand WAI programming.

The promotion underscores the Association’s ongoing investment in education and workforce development for the global wire and cable industry.

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