WAI New England Chapter UConn IMS visit planned for October

The Wire Association International New England Chapter will host an educational visit to the University of Connecticut Institute of Materials Science (IMS) in Storrs, Connecticut, on Oct. 21.

The WAI New England Chapter UConn IMS visit will provide attendees with insight into advanced materials research and testing relevant to wire and cable manufacturing.

WAI New England Chapter UConn IMS visit highlights insulation research

A major focus of the visit will be the Electrical Insulation Research Center (EIRC), which studies insulating materials used in power transmission and distribution systems.

The facility supports research involving broadband dielectric spectroscopy, high-field polarization studies and pulsed electroacoustic space charge profiling for cylindrical power cable samples.

Advanced labs support cable material analysis

The WAI New England Chapter UConn IMS visit will also showcase laboratories dedicated to materials characterization and failure analysis.

The Center for Advanced Microscopy and Materials Analysis provides high-resolution imaging and microanalysis capabilities used to evaluate metallic conductors, coatings and polymer insulation systems.

Testing capabilities support industry applications

IMS also operates X-ray analysis systems, including wavelength-dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometers used for elemental analysis of metals, alloys and polymer compounds.

Additional facilities include tensile and bend testing laboratories, cleanroom environments and microfabrication tools that support materials development and troubleshooting.

Industry collaboration central to program

The institute’s Industrial Affiliates Program connects researchers with manufacturers to support product development and reliability improvements.

For wire and cable professionals, the WAI New England Chapter UConn IMS visit will demonstrate how university research resources can support industrial innovation and field performance analysis.

Event details to be announced

Specific program details and registration information will be released in future WAI communications.

The educational visit reflects ongoing chapter efforts to provide members with technical learning and networking opportunities tied to advanced manufacturing and materials science.

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