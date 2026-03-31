WAI chapter golf tournaments return for 2026 season

The Wire Association International (WAI) is preparing for the return of its WAI chapter golf tournaments as the 2026 season approaches, offering industry professionals a chance to connect, compete and support important chapter initiatives.

Following the winter season, the tournaments mark a return to outdoor networking and camaraderie across multiple WAI chapters.

WAI chapter golf tournaments bring industry together

The annual events provide more than just a day on the course. They serve as a platform for professionals in the wire and cable industry to build relationships, exchange knowledge and strengthen existing connections.

Participants can expect a mix of friendly competition and networking opportunities, with the added incentive of supporting chapter-led initiatives.

Events support scholarship programs

A key component of the WAI chapter golf tournaments is their role in supporting college scholarship programs organized by individual chapters.

Proceeds from the events help fund educational opportunities, reinforcing WAI’s broader commitment to workforce development and industry growth.

Midwest Chapter event set for July

The first scheduled event will be hosted by the Midwest Chapter on Thursday, July 20, at White Pines Golf Club.

Registration is now open, with participation priced at $200 per player and a dinner-only option available for $75.

For more information, attendees can contact WAI Project Manager Vanessa Lewis.

Additional tournaments to be announced

WAI noted that details for other chapter tournaments will be released in upcoming communications.

Members are also encouraged to visit chapter web pages on WAI’s website for updates and registration information as additional events are finalized.

Golf season offers networking and recognition

As the season begins, the WAI chapter golf tournaments provide a relaxed setting for industry professionals to engage with peers while competing for bragging rights.

With a focus on both networking and community support, the events remain a popular tradition within the wire and cable industry.

Get updates by checking the wirenet.org calendar of events.

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