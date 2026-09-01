Southeast Chapter names 2026 scholarship winners

The Southeast Chapter has named its 2026 scholarship winners, continuing a program established in 2008 to reinforce the value of higher education and provide added benefit to Chapter members.

Audrey Brown is the daughter of Greg Brown, the director of manufacturing at Insteel Wire Products. She is attending UNC Wilmington, where she is seeking a degree in business.

Meredith Hammontree is the daughter of Joseph Hammontree, the president of Temple Terrace Industries Inc. She is attending Florida College, where she is seeking a degree in biology.

Mary Hannah is the daughter of William Hannah, an electronics technician at Prysmian. She is attending Clemson University, where she is seeking a degree in biomedical engineering.

Alexander Schelling is the son of Thomas Schelling, a senior technical service associate at Teknor Apex. He is attending Arizona State University, where he is seeking a degree in computer systems engineering.

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