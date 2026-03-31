WAI Annual Meeting Wire Expo to feature awards and AI keynote

The Wire Association International (WAI) will host its WAI Annual Meeting Wire Expo on Thursday, May 7, highlighting industry achievements and future-focused insights.

The event will include the presentation of four major industry awards along with a keynote address centered on artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

WAI Annual Meeting Wire Expo recognizes industry leaders

The Annual Meeting will feature the presentation of several distinguished WAI awards:

The Mordica Memorial Award will be presented to Kiran Manchiraju of Southwire Company

The Donnellan Memorial Award will be presented to Jim York, WAI’s 2022 president

The President’s Award will be presented to Marco Gerardo of MFL Group

The Champion Award will be presented to John W. Mellowes, CEO of Charter Manufacturing

Each award recognizes different contributions to the wire and cable industry, including technological advancement, volunteer service, leadership and overall impact.

Awards highlight contributions across the industry

The Mordica Memorial Award honors individuals who have advanced technology within the industry, while the Donnellan Memorial Award recognizes significant volunteer contributions to WAI.

The President’s Award is selected by the current WAI president, and the Champion Award is chosen by the Association’s board of directors.

Together, these recognitions reflect the breadth of contributions that support the industry’s continued growth and innovation.

AI keynote to address digital transformation

The WAI Annual Meeting Wire Expo will also feature a keynote presentation by John Sviokla, an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School.

Dr. Sviokla is widely recognized for his early thought leadership in artificial intelligence and digital competition, as well as his work advising senior executives on technology-driven transformation.

At Wire Expo 2026, he will discuss the shift from human-centered organizations to hybrid models that integrate human and AI intelligence, offering practical guidance on navigating this transition.

Meeting combines recognition with forward-looking insight

While the meeting itself will be brief and procedural in nature, it serves as a key moment for recognizing industry leadership and exploring future trends.

By combining awards with a forward-looking keynote, the WAI Annual Meeting continues to provide value to attendees across both technical and strategic dimensions.

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