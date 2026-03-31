WAI ferrous testing course expands Education Center curriculum

The Wire Association International (WAI) has introduced a new WAI ferrous testing course through its Education Center, continuing the expansion of its digital Fundamentals of Wire Manufacturing program.

The new online course, Ferrous Testing & Properties, provides a structured overview of key mechanical tests that define ferrous wire performance, supporting both workforce training and professional development.

WAI ferrous testing course adds practical training module

The course includes eight short video segments, each approximately five minutes long, followed by knowledge-check quizzes to reinforce learning.

Designed for on-demand access, the full course can be completed in about one hour, offering a concise yet comprehensive introduction to testing methods used in wire manufacturing environments.

Participants are guided through topics including tensile behavior, ductility, coiling characteristics, wrap testing and multiple approaches to hardness measurement.

Industry experts develop real-world content

The WAI ferrous testing course was developed with primary subject matter expert Richard Gordon, managing director of C. Richard Gordon Consulting, along with secondary expert Dr. Bhaskar Yalamanchili.

Their combined experience ensures the course content reflects practical, plant-level applications, helping manufacturing teams, engineers and new hires understand both the methods and the significance of testing results.

Course supports plant-level decision making

“Ferrous testing drives decisions on the plant floor,” said John Markowski, WAI’s manager of education. “This course gives teams the confidence to understand what the tests mean and how to respond.”

The short-format videos are designed to support immediate application, allowing workers to translate learning directly into operational improvements.

Curriculum continues to expand

The release builds on the earlier launch of Introduction to Ferrous Metallurgy, which serves as an entry point for learners pursuing a structured path into ferrous wire fundamentals.

WAI is continuing development of additional modules, including Ferrous Heat Treatment, as part of its broader effort to modernize training through flexible, video-based learning.

Supporting workforce development in wire manufacturing

As companies increasingly seek efficient training solutions for onboarding and upskilling, WAI’s Education Center aims to provide accessible, industry-specific content tailored to real-world manufacturing environments.

The WAI ferrous testing course is now available through the Education Center, offering another step forward in building a comprehensive digital learning platform for the wire and cable industry.

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